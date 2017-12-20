Flu on the rise across state

— Influenza illnesses are increasing, and health officials at the Washington State Department of Health urge Washingtonians to get a flu shot now.

“People who are sick should stay home from holiday gatherings where influenza and other illness can spread,” Dr. Scott Lindquist state epidemiologist for infectious diseases, said.

If you have symptoms of the flu it’s better to miss some of the holiday fun than to risk infecting others – especially those people who are at higher risk of serious complications,”

Last flu season 278 people in Washington were confirmed to have died from influenza. It should be taken seriously, Lindquist said.