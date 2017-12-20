Free gym memberships for veterans

— Veterans in the Lower Yakima Valley are eligible for a free gym membership at Lower Valley Fitness Club due to its partnership with Lift for the 22.

The gym and non-profit organization are working to provide one-year memberships to military veterans.

Club owner Jorge Bazaldua has donated five such memberships to be provided to veterans annually in an effort to fight veteran suicide and increase health and wellness among local veterans.

For more information, contact Bazaldua at the club at 509-837-7733.