Free gym memberships for veterans

SUNNYSIDE — Veterans in the Lower Yakima Valley are eligible for a free gym membership at Lower Valley Fitness Club due to its partnership with Lift for the 22.
The gym and non-profit organization are working to provide one-year memberships to military veterans.
Club owner Jorge Bazaldua has donated five such memberships to be provided to veterans annually in an effort to fight veteran suicide and increase health and wellness among local veterans.
For more information, contact Bazaldua at the club at 509-837-7733.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment