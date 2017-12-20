Grandview wins Saturday

— The Grandview boys basketball team defeated Othello, 71-67, on Saturday.

Leading the Greyhounds with 37 points and 8 rebounds was Gabe Esqueda. He was 7-for-9 from the charity stripe.

Alex Ledesma also scored in double figures with 12 points.

Othello was led by Brayan Garza’s 18 points. Kyler Villarreal scored 17 points. Teammate Trevor Hilmes chipped in 10 points and collected 8 rebounds.

The Greyhounds lost last night, 47-69, to East Valley (Yakima).

Statistics were not provided as of press time.