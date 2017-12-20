Grizzlies wrestling team wins, 74-3

— Following up their Cadet Classic title, the Grizzlies wrestling team returned to Eisenhower last night to dominate the Cadets, 74-3.

The Grizzlies won eight matches by pin and two by major decision. The Cadets also forfeited three matches.

The only match that didn’t go the Grizzlies’ way was at 182 pounds. Martin Jimenez of Eisenhower defeated Clayton Robert with an 8-5 decision.

The forfeits were at 285, 113 and 120 pounds.

Elijah Barajas, Grizzlies 106-pounder, won the first match of the night with a pin in 2:56 over Pascual Mendoza.

Jose Campos (126) pinned Moises Castillo in 1:39 to give the Grizzlies another 6 points.

In the 132-pound match, Austin Villanueva of Sunnyside pinned Ian Kornegay in 4:14.

The next pin was in the 145-pound match. Damien Pacheco of the Cadets succumbed to Izaiah Gonzalez in 1:59.

Josiah Rodriguez battled Michael Edmonds of Eisenhower for 2:13 before securing the pin in the 160-pound weight class.

In the next bout, 170 pounds, Alan Ochoa of the Grizzlies subdued Dustin Case in 5:28.

It took just 43 seconds for 195-pound Isaiah Lopez of Sunnyside to defeat Luis Benito via fall.

The next match was nearly as short with Sunnyside’s Daniel Huizar winning at 220-pounds in 58 seconds over Riley Hansen.

The major decisions were won at 138 and 152 pounds.

Erick Chavez of the Cadets lost a 15-7 major decision to Jaden Villalobos in the lower weight class.

Anthony Moyer of the Gizzlies defeated Erick Contreras by a 12-0 score.

Granger

The Spartans competed in a double dual at Zillah Middle School on Monday, defeating Wahluke and Royal.

Granger prevailed 51-24 over the Warriors and 46-28 over the Knights.

Winning their Wahluke matches via pin were 285-pound Jose Mendoza and Jeremiah Salcedo (113). J.J. Arteaga (138) won a 16-7 decision, and Juan Isiordia won a 14-0 major decision.

Granger forfeited five matches and Wahluke forfeited two.

Against Royal, Mendoza won a 3-2 decision, Angel Roman (106) won a 13-3 major decision, Salcedo lost a 14-2 major decision, Diego Cantu (126) lost by pin, Arteaga won a 15-2 major decision, Isiordia won a 15-0 major decision, Robert Berger (170) pinned his opponent, and Ramon Olivera (182) won via pin.