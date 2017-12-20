Heriberto “EJ” Maya Jr, 24, of Grandview passed away suddenly Dec. 17, 2017, in Sunnyside.

EJ was born Feb. 18, 1993, to Aleida and Heriberto Maya in Fort Hood, Texas. He attended schools in Othello and Sunnyside. He was a great father and family man. He met Marisol Farias and together they had a daughter Niadaya “Nia”, which they both loved very much. EJ is loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

EJ is survived by his mother; Aleida Garza, step-father; Alberto Salazar Sr., girlfriend; Marisol Farias, daughter; Niadaya Maya, father; Heriberto Maya Sr., sisters; Destiny Maya and Jennifer Salazar, brothers; Albert J. Salazar and Nathan Maya, the Garza Family, the Maya Family and many cousins and friends.

He is preceded by grandparents; Obelio Sr and Maria de Jesus Garza, Carlos Maya Sr. and Fransica Maya, cousin; Nathan Sital, uncles and aunts.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 20, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday Dec. 21, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

