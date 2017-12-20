SUNNYSIDE — The Community Library, 621 Grant Ave., is holding winter craft time from 2 -5 p.m. every day this week. A new winter-themed craft will be offered each day.
The winter crafts will also be Dec. 26-29 at the library.
SUNNYSIDE — The Community Library, 621 Grant Ave., is holding winter craft time from 2 -5 p.m. every day this week. A new winter-themed craft will be offered each day.
The winter crafts will also be Dec. 26-29 at the library.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment