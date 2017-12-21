Grandview falls to Red Devils, 49-57

YAKIMA — The Grandview girls basketball team traveled to East Valley (Yakima) Tuesday and suffered a 49-57 loss.
The Red Devils outscored the Greyhounds 15-11 in the first quarter, but Grandview battled back to outscore its opponent 16-10 in the second for a 27-25 halftime lead.
In the third stanza, East Valley held the visitors to 5 points, which ultimately cost the Greyhounds the win.
The Red Devils outscored Grandview, 22-17, in the final stanza.
Michelle Ruiz of the Greyhounds scored a game high 24 points, and Kalli Willett of East Valley scored 14.
