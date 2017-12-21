Granger wins Monday

— The Spartans girls and boys basketball teams won their games against Mabton on Monday.

The girls defeated the Vikings, 55-43, and the boys won, 78-46.

The non-league match-ups were led by Jayleen Vasquez’s 19 points in the girls game and Trennan Slade’s 18 points in boys action.

Mabton’s Britnee Guerrero also posted 19 points, while the Vikings boys were led by Adrian Enriquez’s 12 points.

Adding double figures to the Spartans girls tally were Naya Roettger with 12 points and Keeley Teel with 11.

Sophie Blodgett of the Spartans and Guerrero each collected 9 boards.

Boys contributing double digits for the Spartans were Adrian Soliz with 13, Keanu Cantu with 12, and teammates Jose Alvarez and Andre Castro with 10 apiece.