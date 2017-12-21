High school plans on track

— The plans for the voter approved construction of a new High School are moving along on schedule, district officials said.

The first set of design plans are now available, and the June timeline to go out for bids on the $42.2 million project is on track, Assistant Superintendent Brad Shreeve told the board Monday.

The new 200,000-sq. ft. high school, which will include a much needed second gym, in addition to modern classrooms and a 452-seat auditorium, received voter approval in February.

The Architects West of Coeur d’Alene recently delivered the first set of designs to the district. Shreeve said.

The high school is expected to be completed as early as December 2020.