Museum open for tours

— The Museum, 115 W. Wine Country Road, is open Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at 115 W. Wine Country Road, for the wrap-up of the “Toys of Yesterday” event.

The event offers special Christmas-themed activities and demonstrations. Members of the Grandview Senior Center will be on hand passing out cookies and cocoa, and there will be toy demonstrations.

Children are invited to string popcorn to be used as old-fashioned garland on the museum trees.

People can also get their picture taken in front of the historical Kiblinger car and see a gramophone demonstration.