Painting at Terra Blanca

KENNEWICK — Terra Blanca Winery will host a painting event “Peppermint Joy” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the winery and estate vineyard, 34715 N. DeMoss Road.
The two-hour event will include wine tasting and the creation of fun painting.
No experience is necessary, and supplies will be provided for a small fee.
