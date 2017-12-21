Sharon Lee Holmes (Fleming), 77, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Kennewick, while in hospice care.

Sharon was born April 4, 1940, and raised in Grandview. At the age of 14, Sharon met the love of her life, Roy Holmes at a talent concert held in Richland. Sharon and Roy were eventually married on June 7, 1958, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2018.

As a U.S. Air Force wife, Sharon traveled all over the country and abroad. She was always able to make each new house a home for her family.

Sharon grew up as an accomplished dancer during her youth and continued a love of dancing until the end. As an adult, Sharon was very talented in interior design; and at one time, had a gift basket business and created beautiful custom home decorations.

In later years, Sharon enjoyed living in Kennewick and taking frequent travel trips with Roy and camping in their trailer. She also enjoyed spending time with her brother, Robert “Bobby” Fleming, who lived near her these past few years.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Lester Fleming.

Besides her brother, Sharon is survived by Roy, her husband of 59 years; son Dana Holmes and daughters Dacia (Rod Smith) and Laura (Charles Oliphant); grandchildren, Casey Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Sharon Jordan Davis and Caitlin Bellum. She was also the proud grandmother of six great-grandchildren.

Sharon will be cremated and there will be no funeral service as were her wishes.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society or The Tri City Union Gospel Mission.

