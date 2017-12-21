Warren A. Roderick, 78, a longtime resident of Kirkland, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Dec. 14, 2017.

Warren was born on April 16, 1939, to Harold and Doris Roderick in Sunnyside.

He was a member of the Grace Brethren Church and graduated from Sunnyside High School. After completing his education at Yakima Valley Community College and at J M Perry Institute, Warren was drafted into the army and trained as a communications specialist during the Berlin crisis. He was stationed in Schwabach, Germany from 1961 to 1963. He then completed two years of duty in the National Guard in Toppenish.

In 1965 Warren married Telly Kelly of Sunnyside. He began a long wood products career starting with Bestway Building Center in Sunnyside, a retail sales outlet of Boise Cascade Co. He then became manager of their Ellensburg location before moving to Kirkland, to work for Simpson Lumber Co. He went on to work for Weyerhaeuser Co. for 17 years as service center sales associate and product manager. Warren retired in 2001 and enjoyed his hobbies of woodcarving and tole painting.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Roderick and Doris (Garoutte) Roderick; and brother, Raymond Roderick.

He is survived by his spouse, Telly Roderick of Kirkland, two daughters: Darla Holterman (Blair) of Kenmore, Liane Roderick, Issaquah, three sisters, Leta Langholff (Gilbert) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Barbara Barkey (Lany) of Kent, and DiAnn Schutt (Bernie) of Sunnyside, two grandchildren, Kayla Holterman, 8, and Jacob Holterman, 6, and several nieces and nephews.

Warren will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, and a memorial service will be held on Jan. 6, 2018 at Rose Hill Presbyterian Church in Kirkland.