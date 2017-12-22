Hoops teams on holiday hiatus

— Area basketball teams will take a break from the court until after Christmas.

The last local game before Christmas — Ellensburg at Sunnyside — was postponed last night due to an influenza outbreak on the Bulldogs team.

That game is tentatively rescheduled for Jan. 10.

Here’s the schedule for next week:

Girls

Wednesday

2:30 p.m. — Zillah (7-0) at Mountlake Terrace (1-6)

4:45 p.m. — Sunnyside Christian (6-1) vs. Cascade Christian (5-1) at Puyallup

5:15 p.m. — Granger (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christain (5-3)

Thursday

5:45 p.m. — Grandview (3-4) hosts Quincy (0-7)

Friday

5:45 p.m. — Prosser (8-0)at Wapato (7-1)

6 p.m. — Mabton (6-2) hosts Columbia (Burbank) (7-0)

Boys

Wednesday

4:45 p.m. — Granger (7-1) vs. La Center (2-5_ at Lyden Christian

8 p.m. — Sunnyside Christian (5-1) at Lynden Christian (6-0)

Thursday

4:30 p.m. — Sunnsyide (7-1) vs. Sehome (2-4) at Mount Lake Terrace

7:30 p.m. — Zillah (6-1) vs. Kittitas/Thorp (6-0)

Friday

7:15 p.m. — Prosser (4-4) at Wapato (5-3)

7:30 p.m. — Mabton (0-8) hosts Columbia (Burbank) (4-3)