Longtime Outlook/Sunnyside resident Irene Luther passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 in Spokane surrounded by Family.
She was born May 28, 1927 in Deerfield, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her husband Claude.
Funeral services are pending with a full obituary to follow next week.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
