OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, December 25 – CHRISTMAS DAY. ALL SITES CLOSED.

Tuesday December 26 – Baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, December 27 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, December 28 – German sausage, herb roasted potatoes, sauerkraut, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, December 29 – Four cheese ziti, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.