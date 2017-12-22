Prosser meetings canceled

PROSSER — Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, the City Council is changing its schedule.
According to City Clerk Rachel Shaw, the City Council has canceled its regular Dec. 26 meeting and its Jan. 2 workshop.
The council will next meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 in City Hall, 601 Seventh St., Shaw said.
An agenda for the Jan. 9 meeting has yet to be prepared.
