Artists sought

PROSSER — Artists are being sought to participate in the 2018 Prosser Art and Wine Walk to be held in the historic downtown district in July.
Applications for the weekend event are on online at the Chamber of Commerce website or by call 509-786-3177. All of the requirements, and mediums to be accepted are listed.
Deadline for the applications is April 20.
