Housel wrestling meeting set

PROSSER — A meeting for potential Housel Middle School wrestlers will take place Jan. 4.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the middle school bandroom; the school is at 2001 Highland Drive.
Students planning to wrestle should attend.
