Meeting canceled

SUNNYSIDE — The City Council workshop, scheduled for Jan. 2 has been canceled.
The council will next meet on Monday, Jan. 8, City Clerk Deborah A. Estrada said Friday.
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. that night in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.
