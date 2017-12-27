Larry Hoyt Thomas, 78, a former Sunnyside resident, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

Larry Hoyt Thomas was born Dec. 30, 1938 to Hoyt and Mary (McDonald) Thomas in Sunnyside. He spent his early years and received his education in Sunnyside, having graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1956. He then attended Eastern Washington State College and later attended and graduated from Central Washington State College. In 1991, he received his Master’s degree in education from Heritage College.

Larry was an educator in various school districts throughout the state of Washington. His career took a turn into the restaurant business, owning establishments in Washington, Oregon, Texas and Florida. He then returned to education as an administrator, principal and counselor.

On Sept. 1, 2006, he married Marjory Voorhees in Westport, WA. The couple continued to make their home in Westport until the time of his death.

Larry also served his country in the Army National Guard Reserves. He enjoyed all kinds of fishing, traveling, and history. He was a member of the local 4-H and FFA. Larry was also a member of the Catholic Church, Elks Club and Lions Club.

Larry is survived his loving wife, Marjory Thomas of Westport, his daughter, Candace R. Betz (Mark) of Newport, son, Patrick E. Thomas (Connie) of Bonney Lake, daughter Jill J. Hooker (Bob) of Yakima, and Heidi Thomas Schulte of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his brothers, Douglas G. Thomas and Robert J. Thomas and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hoyt A. Thomas and Mary A, Thomas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.