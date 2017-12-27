Police seek robber of woman, 70

— Police are looking for a man who robbed a 70-year-old woman in Kennewick.

It happened Saturday evening on the 100 block of North Zinser Street.

According to the woman, a man entered her home and demanded money, threatening her with a gun.

The suspect is described as being in his early 30s and about 5’ 7”. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, jeans and a mask.

Anyone with helpful information is urged to call Kennewick police at (509) 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.