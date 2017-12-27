On the slopes

Photo by Julia Hart
Jorge Campos, 9, in the lead, and his brother Niko Campos, 11, took to the hill at Sunnyside Central Park for a bit of post-Christmas sledding Tuesday. The weather man is calling for freezing temperatures for the next couple days but only a 10 percent chance of snow.
