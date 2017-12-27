Youth groups benefit

— FFA and 4-H clubs in the region are the recipients of the generosity of the Yakima Valley Foundation donors and supporters.

“We were able to donate $5,000 to the Washington State University Extension program’s 4-H Leadership Council program this year,” Foundation spokesperson Cathy Mears said.

The money raised at the November Board auction and dinner will go to aid new 4-H members with membership fees and insurance.

Mears said in addition, each FFA chapters in the lower valley will receive $1,000 for used as needed by the chapter.

She said recipients are Grandview, Sunnyside, Prosser and Sunnyside Christian High School.