Beloved husband, papa, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Faustino “Tino” Marcelo Varela, 65, of Yakima, left this life quietly and at peace on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2017.

After a three-year battle with cancer, Tino is now free of pain and surrounded by the warmth of family who have preceded him.

Tino was born in Walla Walla, on Jan. 16, 1952, to Albert and Augustina Varela. When Tino was young, the family moved to Yakima, where he then graduated from Eisenhower High School and lived the rest of his life.

On Aug. 31, 1991, Tino was united with his bride, Audrey A. Varela, and the two were happily married for 26 years until his death.

As a young man, Faustino delighted in travels to Alaska to work summers in the fishing industry. Tino then made his career in Quality Inspection as a long-time and very dedicated employee of Sun Steel Buildings and Cam Am, in Sunnyside.

Toward his goal of furthering his education and qualifications, Tino proudly achieved International Quality Inspection Accreditation. He finished his working career, in this same capacity, at Far West Fabricator, in Moxee, where he decided to take retirement late 2017.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman for as long as we can all remember. He so enjoyed his time with his nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; always so proud to see them grow and prosper in their life’s endeavors.

Faustino Marcelo Varela is preceded in death by mother, Augustina M. Varela, and nephew, Michael A. Varela.

Tino is survived by his wife of 26 years, Audrey A. Varela, his daughter: Teri Saunders (David Saunders), his son: Jamie Jones, his father: Albert G. Varela, his brother: Arturo G. Varela (Kami Varela), his sisters: Dolores Varela (Roger Youlden) and Cynthia Varela (Dan Terry), his nieces: Christa Varela and Monica Terry, his nephews: Nicholas Varela-Terry and Hunter Varela, his great-nephew: Joshua A. Varela, his great-niece: Taylor Colton, as well as several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Anchor Point Fellowship, 609 W. Bonnieview Road, Grandview. Anchor Point Pastor Fred Cohu will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Audrey A. Varela – U.S. Bank.

The family of Faustino and Audrey Varela wishes to thank Cottage in the Meadow for its hospice care.