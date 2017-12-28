Invitational next week

The 20th Annual Yakima Valley Invitational AAU Basketball Tournament takes place Jan. 6-7.
Boys and girls teams will compete in divisions for grades 1-8. Three games are guaranteed for each team.
The tournament will use various school gyms across Yakima.
Play begins at 9 a.m. each of the two days.
For more information, visit www.ieaau.org.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment