Area holiday closures

— The Daily Sun, all city departments in the area and even garbage collection services will be closed on Monday in observance of the New Year holiday.

The Daily Sun’s next edition will be dated Jan. 2, 2018. Banks will be closed Jan 1, a Banner Bank official said, but will be back in business on Jan. 2.

All these entities will be back to normal operation on Tuesday.

Yakima Waste Management, which has the Sunnyside and Mabton garbage collection contracts, and Basin Disposal, which has the Prosser contract, will be closed Monday but open on Tuesday.

Toppenish and Granger garbage services will be shut down Monday.