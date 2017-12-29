It’s bridal show time

YAKIMA — The 35th annual Central Washington Bridal Show takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6, at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. 8th St.
The latest trends and wedding products will be on display, offered by vendors from Cle Elum to the Tri-Cties.
Door prizes and drawing will be held all day.
