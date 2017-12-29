New burn ban in county

YAKIMA — A stage 1 burn ban has been issued for Yakima County.
The ban on the use of uncertified wood stoves, inserts and fireplaces began yesterday and will remain until further notice.
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is issuing this burn ban due to weather conditions that are contributing to a build-up of air pollutants.
The use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited.
All outdoor burning is prohibited throughout Yakima County.
