Police plan extra patrols

— Extra officers will be on duty New Year’s Eve, Police Chief Kal Fuller reports.

“Our main focus is to locate and arrest subjects who shoot off firearms in the city limits,” he said. “The practice has slowly died out, but there are occasions where it still happens.”

A secondary consideration will be impaired driving. Between alcohol usage and the increasing numbers of marijuana impairment cases, there is always concern for the safety of the motoring public.

“On the positive side, it appears that as far as alcohol is concerned, people are increasingly using designated drivers to get them home safely,” Fuller said. “New Years Eve ends up being one day of the year where people try to plan ahead to mitigate their risk.”