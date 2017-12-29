SUNNYSIDE — The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. has issued a winter storm warning through noon today.
The weather service said the storm should bring heavy mixed precipitation. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice.
Travel will be dangerous and nearly impossible, the weather service said. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch are expected.
