Loving father, grandpa, brother, veteran and friend, Kieth Miller, 92, of Sunnyside, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Kieth was born June 3, 1924, in Muscoda, Wisc., the son of Vern and Elsie (Roseneau) Miller.

He graduated from high school and immediately enlisted in the United States Army.

Kieth completed his basic training at Camp Roberts, Calif., followed by paratroop training at Fort Benning, Ga.

He was deployed to France and was engaged in the “Battle of the Bulge.” During this time, he spent many days dug into trenches fighting.

Kieth returned home in 1946 where he attended the University of Wisconsin in Platteville. He received his bachelors of arts degree at Western Washington University in 1957. Kieth began his educational career teaching and coaching at a high school in Brooklyn and where he spent weekends working in the logging industry. He moved to Sunnyside in 1958, where he taught fifth through eighth grade at Outlook. Kieth was principal at Lincoln Elementary for many years, before helping plan the new Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, where he was a principal.

Kieth retired from education in 1991 and spent his retirement at Black Rock Creek Golf Course, where he was an avid and serious golfer.

He missed very few mornings at the local coffee shop, rolling for coffee.

Kieth is survived by daughters, Trish (Scott) Pernaa of Ellensburg, Krislyn Thompson of West Linn, Ore.; five grandchildren, Madison and Reagan Pernaa, Kourtland, Jalen and Ellison Thompson; brothers Don Miller of Glendale, Calif. and Bill Miller of Muscoda, Wisc.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Sue (Richey) Miller, mother of his children and Elizabeth (Anderson) Miller.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at the Outlook Cemetery.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 9 a.m., Sunday, March 5, a.m. at Black Rock Creek Golf Course preceding the Black Rock Creek Men’s Club annual meeting.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.