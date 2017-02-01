Remi Rose Gonzalez was born in the arms of the Angels, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Remi Rose is the cherished daughter of Sergio and Laura Gonzalez.

She is also survived by beloved brothers, Dominick and Noel; grandma and grandpa Gonzalez; grandma and grandpa Lopez; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Zillah Cemetery.

Following graveside services, there will be a reception at Navarro’s Family Center, 544 S. 6th St., in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.