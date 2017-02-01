State Highway 241 closed

— State Highway 241 remains closed from Sheller Road to the junction of state Highway 24 due to drifting snow and crashes earlier today that blocked the roadway.

Officials have estimated they may open the highway tomorrow morning.

And officials estimate westbound Interstate 82 will be closed at Milepost 26 until 10:30 p.m. today due to a vehicle fire.

