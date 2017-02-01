Our dear, beloved mother, Sylvia (Alanis) Moctezuma, 61, of Sunnyside, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Sylvia was born Dec. 27, 1955, in Elsa, Texas, the daughter of Bonifacio and Julia (Valdez) Alanis.

She received her education in Mabton and had also attended school in Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated from Mabton High School in 1974.

In June 1975, she was blessed with her first-born son, Cipriano.

In 1984 she married Miguel Moctezuma and they were blessed with Micaela and Miguel Luis.

Her life was complete with the birth of her first and only grand baby in 2010. She was her pride and joy, Kyla AzaLeah Parker.

Sylvia was charismatic, outgoing, jovial, vivacious, loving, giving, friendly and an amazing human being.

She was very present in everyone’s lives. She was the epitome of unconditional love and strength. She often said she was a big bullshitter and would say “she got it from her dad.”

Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her grandbaby, Kyla.

She also enjoyed dancing, shopping and watching, the “Young & Restless.”

She enjoyed family gatherings, listening to Banda music and maple nut ice cream.

Sylvia was a para-educator in the Sunnyside School District for almost 30 years. She loved the students she worked with and made an impact in their lives.

Sylvia is survived by a son, Cipriano R. (Natalia) Rodriguez and their children, James, Jesse and Dylan; a daughter, Micaela M. Moctezuma-Parker (Mykal) Parker and her grand baby, Kyla Parker; and son, Miguel Moctezuma; siblings, Jane (Nati) Saenz, Barney (Arlene) Alanis, Ortencia (Ben) Alvarez, Anna (Kerry) Desmarais, Francis Gama, Leonard Alanis, Julie (Lorenzo) Duran; numerous nieces and nephews; her many God children; and an enormous number of relatives and friends.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Bonifacio and Julia Alanis; sister, Elizabeth Angeles; and niece, Adela Licea.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

