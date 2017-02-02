Court of Merit planned

SUNNYSIDE — The Boy Scouts District Court of Merit will be from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church., 737 S. 16th St.
Area scouting leaders will be honored.
