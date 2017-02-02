Crashes kill two, close highways

— Two men are dead and a third is in the hospital after a fatal crash in the Lower Columbia Basin yesterday.

Alfredo B. Perez, 48, of Umatilla, Ore., was driving a 2000 Chrysler minivan westbound on state Highway 14 at 5:45 a.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle, the Washington State Patrol said. Perez then crashed into an eastbound 2014 Kenworth semi tractor trailer at Milepost 173.

Perez was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center, troopers said.

His passengers, Ramiro Valdez-Galvez, 37, of Umatilla, and Pedro Santiago-Menchu, 37, of Hermiston, Ore., both died at the scene.

It is not known if the two men who died were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Perez and the Kenworth’s driver, 37-year-old Abel M. Garcia of Toppenish, were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Garcia was not injured, troopers said. Both vehicles were totaled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending, the State Patrol said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.

The interstate was closed seven-and-a-half hours so crews could clean up vehicles and debris from the roadway, the state Department of Transportation said.

Yesterday’s fatalities were the fourth and fifth traffic deaths in the Yakima Valley in less than two weeks.

State patrol records show the previous ones were Salvador S. Espinoza, 68, of Toppenish; Gabino Heredia, 22, of Yakima; and Kyle G. Corbin, 25, of Yakima.

Also yesterday, driving snow and multiple crashes closed state Highway 241 near Sunnyside.

That closure began at 5:30 a.m. yesterday after multiple spin-outs involving cars and truck trailers blocked the roadway, state Department of Transportation officials said.

Crews removed the vehicles at around noon yesterday, but the state highway remained closed due to drifting snow.

Officials announced last night that the highway wouldn’t re-open until today.

“Conditions in the areas are such that crews are not able to keep the roadway clear of drifting snow so the roadway will remain closed until conditions improve,” officials said.

It was the highway’s second closure near Sunnyside in less than two weeks. On Jan. 19, state Highway 241 closed at Factory and Sheller roads due to a two-vehicle crash.

Westbound Interstate 82 was closed, too, yesterday due to a vehicle fire near Milepost 26. That closure ended last night, officials said.