Final quarter surge gives Mustangs win

— The Greyhounds hosted rival Prosser and lost, 35-45, after a fourth-quarter surge by the Mustangs.

The teams were limited to single-digit scoring in the first quarter with Prosser leading 7-5.

In the second stanza, the Greyhounds drew within a point, outscoring the Mustangs 7-6 for a 12-13 deficit.

In the third quarter, Grandview took a 2-point lead, scoring 13 points and holding Prosser to 10.

In the final stanza, the teams were back-and-forth tying the game several times until it was 31-all. Prosser surged ahead to win by 10 points.

Leading the Mustangs with 11 points was Marissa Cortes. Brandi Groeneveld scored 10.

Prosser out-rebounded the Greyhounds, 45-34. Leading the Mustangs on the boards with 15 rebounds was Ali Cox. Brooke Wheeler had 10.

Grandview’s leader on the boards was Vanessa Caballero with 10.

The leading scorer was Grace Meza with 11 points. Teammate Michelle Ruiz was limited to 8.

Neither of the coaches had any comments following the game.

The Greyhounds (8-9, 9-10) travel to Toppenish on Friday. Prosser (15-2, 16-3) hosts Othello that night.