Get outside on Saturday

RICHLAND — Tapteal Greenway is leading a 3-mile hike in Chamna Natural Preserve on Saturday.
The event is an extension of REI’s Black Friday event #OptOutside. The organization has expanded the campaign to encourage people to get outside daily via its #AllOut2017 campaign.
Participants will meet in the park’s main parking lot, 1200 Carrier Road, at 10 a.m.
They are urged to be prepared for snowy, icy and/or muddy trail conditions.
