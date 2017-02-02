Get outside on Saturday

— Tapteal Greenway is leading a 3-mile hike in Chamna Natural Preserve on Saturday.

The event is an extension of REI’s Black Friday event #OptOutside. The organization has expanded the campaign to encourage people to get outside daily via its #AllOut2017 campaign.

Participants will meet in the park’s main parking lot, 1200 Carrier Road, at 10 a.m.

They are urged to be prepared for snowy, icy and/or muddy trail conditions.