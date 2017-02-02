Greyhounds win rivalry game

— A second off night for Prosser resulted in a 67-46 win for the Greyhounds.

Prosser took an early 17-8 first-quarter lead, but was only able to maintain a 1-point (25-24) lead at the half.

“They jumped out early and we talked about attacking,” Grandview coach Frankie Medina said.

That’s because Grandview battled back in the second to outscore the rival Mustangs, 16-8.

In the third quarter, the Greyhounds held off the Prosser offensive game. The Mustangs were experiencing foul trouble.

“We got Scotty (Blakney) and some others into foul trouble, which was good for us,” Medina said.

“The boys did really well going against Scotty and Nate (Brown),” he said.

Prosser was limited to 13 points and the Greyhounds scored 22 in the third.

The fourth period went event better for Grandview, as the team limited the Mustangs to just 8 points, while tacking 21 on to its own tally.

“Key to winning was persistence,” Medina said.

“Gabe Esqueda and Marc Martinez were on the inside and did a good job attacking and getting to the rim,” he said.

Esqueda led the Greyhounds with a game high 17 points, and Martinez tallied 16. They each had 5 rebounds.

“Marc also got a lot of tips for us and opened the game,” Medina said.

Andrew Gutierrez led Grandview with 9 rebounds, and Felix Medina scored in double digits with 10 points.

The team executed its game plan against Prosser and came up with the win, the coach said.

Leading scorers for the Mustangs were Blakney with 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Brown with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Grandview (8-9, 8-11) travels to Toppenish Friday.

Prosser (9-8, 11-8) hosts Othello the same night.