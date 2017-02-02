Mabton board to consider extended school year

— The School Board meets tonight to consider a plan for making up snow days.

The plan could include adding two days on to the end of the school year, and moving a staff development day.

“We’re talking about possible revisions to the school calendar due to make up days,” Superintendent Minerva Morales said.

The district has canceled classes four days due to snow so far, she said.

One of those days will be made up next month during a snow day built into the school year, she said.

During tonight’s special meeting, board members will consider recommendations to make up the other three.

It includes having classes on Feb. 17, which was originally scheduled for an in-service staff professional development day.

The school year would also be extended by two days.

The last day of classes would be June 12 under the proposal, Morales said. The professional development day would be moved to the next day, June 13.

The district has in the past provided staff days on the day after the school year ends, she said.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the district office, 306 N. Main St. Members may make a decision tonight.

“My hope is they will take action so we can get information out to our students, staff and community,” Morales said.

The graduation date is unchanged, still set for June 2, she said. But that could change.

“That will also be a topic of discussion,” Morales said of tonight’s meeting.

The board is looking at options because the district’s school year ends before June 14, even with snow days added on.

That makes Mabton schools ineligible to consider a waiver.

The 180-day waiver opportunity created by Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration applies to districts which would have their school year end after June 14 due to snow days.

Sunnyside, Granger and Grandview schools have indicated they will consider waiver appeals in February or March.

Also tonight, the Mabton School Board will meet in executive session from 6-6:30 p.m.

Board members will discuss possible real estate sales and purchases during the closed-door meeting.

No action is planned following the executive session, Morales said.