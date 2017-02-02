Mabton may extend police chief’s contract

— The City Council is trying to work out a deal to keep the community’s police chief on the job for another three years.

Phin Haglin, 53, of Wilbur, was sworn in July 26, 2016 and was originally hired on a six-month contract.

The council last month extended his term another 30 days while it negotiates a long-term contract.

“When he came in we gave him a list of 12 to 15 items,” Mayor Mario Martinez said. “He attacked them exceptionally well. He’s doing a great job. I just hope members of council will be open up to good faith negotiations.”

Councilman Mark Gourneau likes the work Haglin is doing, he’s just not sure about a big raise after six months on the job.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Gourneau said. “But I think he needs to put in a bit more time to get a large raise.”

Specific numbers in the negotiations were not provided, as council has met in executive session to discuss Haglin’s contract.

Gourneau said past police chiefs have had annual salaries of about $60,000.

“We’ve stuck at this rate for quite a while and it’s worked for other chiefs,” he said.

Haglin was the city’s third police chief in less than four months when he in July.

Haglin replaced Claude Cox of Medical Lake, who was hired in April and resigned in July. Cox replaced Casimiro Cedillo, who resigned last March after accusing Martinez and former City Administrator Walt Bratton of creating a hostile work environment and subsequent retaliation.

Haglin said his focus is on restoring stability to the department.

“Stability is important and we’re trying to bring that to the community,” he said.

Councilwoman Vera Zavala praised Haglin’s work.

“His evaluation was good. He’s the best chief we’ve had since I can remember,” said Zavala, a 22-year member of the city council.

But she, too, is about how much of a raise to offer.

“I just thought he wanted a little too much after a six-month trial,” she said.