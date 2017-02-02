Scout finishes Grandview project for Legion Park

— A local teenager wanted to get his flagpole project done before his 18th birthday and earn his Eagle Scout award.

Matthew Denchel made it with three days to spare.

The plan was to erect the poles, one for each military branch, on Monday at Grandview’s American Legion Park on Wine Country Road.



The weather was uncooperative, however, and as the deadline neared for completion of his project, Denchel worried it might not be finished in time since his 18th birthday is today, Feb. 2.

But with the help of a Benton REA crew, he was able to set up the last of the 25-foot long flagpoles.

Eagle Scouts are expected to have their projects completed prior to their 18th birthday, he explained.

“I got it done in the nick of time,” Denchel said.

His Eagle Scout project also features a flag for each branch of the U.S. military.

“I wanted to make it known that our city supports all the troops,” Matthew said. “We support all veterans.

“I just have a little clean-up and a bit of landscaping to do, but I’ll finish that up in late spring,” Denchel said.

The project fulfills a vision Matthew’s older brothers developed several years ago.

Denchel is the son of Dan and Michelle of Grandview. He also attends the Running Start program at Yakima Valley College on the Grandview campus. The Sunnyside High School senior hopes to graduate with an Associate of Arts degree in June.

His older brothers, Nicholas and Chris, each did Eagle Scout projects complementing the Legion Park.

Brother Nicholas, 23, set up the rock formation and signage for Legion Park for his project in 2011. Chris, 28, did mile markers on the Yakima Valley Pathway between Grandview and Prosser in 2007.

City employee Jose Cavasos said the refurbished flag poles are old downtown street light poles that were taken out in favor of historic looking lights during a downtown renovation project.

Denchel said he also received help from Dion Built Trailers, Central Pre-Mix, Lower Valley Machines, Ace Hardware, Star Rental of Yakima, D.C. Concrete Finishing, Huber Bros. and Grandview Lumber.

Community members donated the flags and other supplies, he said.

“Everyone has been very supportive,” he said.

Denchel plans to invite the local Legion post to a dedication of the finished project later this year.

So, for now, Denchel can relax and enjoy his birthday.

“The hard part of this project is done – except for the paper work, of course,” he said.