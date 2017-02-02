Seeking employees

PROSSER — WorkSource employment speakers will be featured at Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Matt Dominguez and Lenore Rico will explain the WorkSource website benefits for companies seeking job candidates.
The Chamber meets at noon at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road
Call 509-786-3177 for details.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment