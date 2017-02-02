Whitaker leads Zillah

— Nathan Whitaker’s 20 points propelled Zillah to an 82-64 win over the rival Spartans on Tuesday.

Trey Delp scored 18 points for the Leopards, Beau Widner tallied 17 and Antonio Salinas added 12 to the final score.

Leading Granger was Ulyses Diez with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Trevor Smith and Andre Castro each tallied 11 points.

Zillah retained the No. 2 state 1A ranking to No. 1 Freeman with its 17-1 record.

“The Spartans are now tied for second place in (South Central Athletic Conference-West) league with LaSalle,” Granger coach Bruce Siebol noted.

He said the Lightning will earn the spot in the event of a tie following Friday’s games due to a better draw at a league meeting; but the Ratings Percentage Index has the Spartans ranked No. 20 and LaSalle is No. 22.