Winter havoc on the horizon

— Freezing rain, sleet and up to six inches of snow are predicted in a winter storm watch for the Lower Yakima Valley.

The National Weather Service said a storm system will move through the area starting tonight and continue through 4 a.m. Saturday.

The watch is for an area stretching from Thorp to Sunnyside.

“The snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain Friday night,” weather service officials said.

Besides 3 to 6 inches of snow, they predict up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

The weather system is on top of a storm warning on Tuesday that brought up to three inches of snow in the Lower Yakima Valley.

That warning was issued for Prosser and points east in the Columbia Basin, but dumped snow in the Sunnyside and Grandview areas, as well.

The high temperature tomorrow is expected to reach 26 degrees, with an overnight low of 21.

A warm-up is predicted, however, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore. office.

Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 38 degrees, and officials are calling for a high of 41 on Sunday.