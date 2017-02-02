Yakama Nation sues Okanogan County over water

OKANOGAN — The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation filed a lawsuit in Okanogan County Superior Court in January against the county over its response the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision.

The tribe, which has water rights in the Methow Valley, wants to have a Dec. 28, 2016, county ordinance declared invalid and in violation of the state Planning Enabling Act, Growth Management Act, Environmental Policy Act and Okanogan County Code.

Okanogan County is not required to plan under the Growth Management Act and has not opted into the act, so the tribe is seeking judicial review under the Land Use Petition Act.

The Yakama Nation advocates for the protection of fishery resources. Through the Treaty of 1855, the Yakamas also have treaty-reserved fishing rights, which include the right to take fish at “usual and accustomed” places, the lawsuit said. Among those places is the Columbia River, where members fish commercially, and its tributaries in Okanogan County.

The Hirst decision said Growth Management Act counties must determine the effects water use has on aquifers and surface water. Counties had relied on what the Department of Ecology determined was available water.

The county ordinance “threatens to adversely impact the quality and quantity of water resources, including the Columbia River through its tributaries,” the lawsuit said. “The Yakama Nation, as a fisheries co-manager, and because its members possess treaty-reserved fishing rights, is affected and aggrieved by Okanogan County’s adoption” of the ordinance.

The county’s failure to conduct any environmental review when adopting the ordinance may damage the fishery resources and adversely impact treaty-reserved fishing rights, the tribe alleges.

The ordinance was first adopted in draft form as an emergency interim ordinance and the Yakamas participated in the public process concerning those water resources relations, but the county failed to engage the Yakama Nation in direct and timely government-to-government consultation regarding the interim ordinance, the suit alleges.

The Yakimas submitted comments and expressed “serious concerns that Okanogan County’s proposed approach failed to safeguard water resources and to protect the rights of senior water users,” the suit said. “Ultimately, the (commissioners) disregarded the Yakama Nation’s comments and concerns” regarding the interim and final ordinances.

The tribe also argues the ordinance did not achieve compliance with the Hirst decision and other applicable law.

It does not provide standards or processes for the county to meet its burden under Washington law to assure water is both physically and legally available for proposed development, and does not ensure that new development of water resources in Okanogan County will not illegally impact senior water rights users as required by Washington law, the suit alleges.

The Hirst decision affirmed that counties must:

● Comprehensively plan for land use in a manner consistent with laws regarding protection of water resources.

● Protect water resources by independently assuring water is physically and legally available before approving proposed development actions.

● Ensure through their planning and development processes that new development of water resources will not illegally impact senior water rights users.

The suit alleges the county cannot, under the Hirst decision, delegate to the Department of Ecology its legal obligations to plan for and protect water resources, nor may it delegate to project applicants its legal obligations for those planning and protection duties.

Under the ordinance, the county planning department will make “water adequacy” determinations for building permit applications based on information obtained from the applicant, the suit said.

“This approach impliedly admits the county’s ignorance of water availability, and instead consents to arguments from project applicants,” the suit said. “This is improper under Washington law because it delegates the county’s responsibilities to project applicants, who are neither obligated nor regulated under the Planning Enabling Act.

“In addition, making water adequacy determinations on a permit-by-permit basis fails to account for potential cumulative impacts of projects throughout the county.”

The suit also argues the commissioners improperly delegated their legal obligations to project applicants by having the hearing examiner review projects based on information the applicants provide.

In addition, the ordinance does not provide a process for the county to assure that senior water users’ rights will be protected, the Yakamas argue.

“Instead, senior water users must protect their own interests by appealing individual permit decisions, for which there is no notice requirement,” the suit said.

The tribe wants the ordinance declared invalid and the court to order the county to comply with state and local laws.