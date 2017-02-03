Fire and ice

— State Highway 241 reopened at 6:50 p.m. yesterday after being closed for more than a day due to drifting snow.

The highway that connects Sunnyside to Hanford, Moxee and the Vernita area was closed by the state Department of Transportation at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday following several crashes and vehicles being stuck.

State officials confirmed yesterday that the closures may stem from last summer’s Range 12 fire.

“The snow fence burned down last year and a lot of vegetation was lost that had created snow barriers,” state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meagan Lott said. “Now, there’s nothing (to hold the snow back).”

The result has been snow drifting over the highway, fed by high winds that have made the highway impassable.

“We have crews out there removing the snow and off the roadway so it doesn’t blow back in,” Lott said. “We’re getting another storm and that is supposed to continue until Saturday.”

State officials did not replace the snow fence following the fire — Lott said she didn’t know why.

Some area businesses are feeling the pinch.

Because of the highway closure, trucks that use the highway that connects Sunnyside to Hanford, Moxee and the Vernita area are being detoured for miles.

The missing fence may have mitigated the problem, business leaders said.

“We just have to go around,” said Jerry Wright, owner of Sunnyside-based Sartin Trucking and Construction.

“There’s extra money going out, but no extra money coming in.”

He estimates the extended closure requires his drivers to take a 58-mile detour each way via Interstate 82.

“It takes us 45 minutes to an hour longer each way,” Wright said. “There’s less profit, but we’re biting the bullet and keeping the customers happy.”

Indeed, the nearest access points to the Hanford Highway, state Highway 24, is either through Benton City to the east or through Moxee to the west.

Lott said transportation officials consider 241 a secondary road.

“It just connects you from Sunnyside — there are other ways to get around,” she said. “I’m not saying we’re not paying attention to it, but our priority is on the interstates.”

Yet, Interstate 82 through the Lower Yakima Valley has been clear for more than a week.

Meanwhile, Yakima County officials have had their own snowdrift issue this winter on Independence Road.

“I had one report from an operator that we had one drift 13-foot high,” Yakima County Engineer Gary Ekstedt said of last month’s road closure north of town. “That’s the first time in a fairly long time we’ve had to deal with that.”

The county doesn’t use snow fences because it is such a rare problem, he said.

“If we had a large, re-occurring problem, then, yeah, we’d look at that,” Ekstedt said. “But right now, this is a once-in-several-years issue.

“So, it wouldn’t justify the cost of building and maintaining a snow fence.”

As for the state Highway 241 closure, Wright is taking a positive approach.

“We just have to deal with it. It’s tough on us,” he said. “Hopefully, with the extra water, it will make for better farming in the spring.”