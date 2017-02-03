Free college bill filed

OLYMPIA — Two Seattle Democrats want free tuition for in-state students to attend community college.
Rep. Gerry Pollet and Sen. David Frockt have introduced the Washington Promise.
The bill would assure qualifying students that they will be able to go to community college.
