Heart health fair teaches new habits

Finding out her blood sugars were within a safe zone was a relief for Angelica Copado-Trujillo yesterday morning.

Copado-Trujillo was one of more than 100 people who took advantage of the “Go Red” health fair at PMH Medical Center.

Getting up early and fasting until after she took the blood-sugars test may have contributed to her grateful sigh.

“That’s good,” she told Prosser Paramedic Paul Brewster, who conducted the test at one of the six screening stations offered at the heart-healthy event.

Medical center spokesman Fred Lamb said the fair is one of two the hospital hosts twice a year.

Each February, the focus of “Go Red” is heart health.

The screenings are available to men and women, Lamb said. The October health fair is “Think Pink”, he said

On Thursday, the screenings in addition to blood sugars — which is a primary screening for the detection of diabetes — included blood pressure checks and lipid profile testing.

The profile required a blood draw after 10-12 hours of fasting.

The profile samples HDL-cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol and Triglycerides.

Most people, depending on their age and family history only need the lipid tests one every five years.

Men over 40 and women over 50, with total cholesterol of 200 mg/dl should test more frequently.

“It’s part of our mission to provide excellent health care and support services to the community,” Lamb said.

It can be a little overwhelming to undergo all the screenings, which cover everything form bone density to lipid profiling, he said.

“I suggest participants focus on one thing to work on and then to check back in the October to see if there is any change,” he said.

Of course, if any screenings are significantly outside of safe zones, Lamb recommends participants see their doctors.